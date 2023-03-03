MOSTLY CLOUDS... BUT MOSTLY DRY UNTIL SUNDAY NIGHT

A big storm is marching it’s way towards the Great Lakes... But it’s going to track well southeast of us through tonight. As this weathermaker passes through the region, we’ll see mostly cloudy to overcast skies across northeast Wisconsin. Some dim sunshine is possible at times later today, but skies won’t be as bright as they were yesterday.

Temperatures will be rising into the upper half of the 30s this afternoon. An east-northeast breeze will give us wind chills mainly in the 20s. It will feel fairly normal for early March.

Your weekend will be slightly milder with highs near 40 degrees. You’ll also see more clouds than sun... A weak front passing through the area may give us some flurries and sprinkles Saturday evening. However, most of the snow and rain that we’re going to get, arrives Sunday night and lasts into Monday. There’s potential for several inches of slushy accumulation, especially from Green Bay and to the NORTH. At this point, it’s a little too early to be confident on how much snow we’ll get, but travel could be impacted. Monday’s severe weather outlook is now in the MODERATE category... Keep informed over the weekend!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/NE 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: W/SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Plenty of clouds. Some dim sun possible. A cool afternoon. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy... Should stay dry. Continued cold. LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool again. Late flakes or sprinkles. HIGH: 38 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Some early sun, then cloudy skies. Slushy snow, then rain at NIGHT. HIGH: 41 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Breezy with periods of rain. Wet snow NORTH... Several inches possible early. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. A bit blustery. HIGH: 37 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 34 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold for March. HIGH: 29

