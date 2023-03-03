MORE CLOUDS FRIDAY... BUT MILDER

It will be a quiet night as skies turn cloudy and lows dip into the teens to low 20s. Temperatures may begin to rise prior to dawn, and despite more clouds Friday, it will be a milder afternoon with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s. The big storm system we’ve talked about much of this week will pass far enough south that we’re spared any snowfall. A brisk wind out of the northeast can be expected.

Most of the weekend will be dry. Clouds will increase Saturday and some late sprinkles or flakes could develop. No major problems would be expected. Skies should clear out for Sunday morning, but more clouds return through the day. High temperatures will rise to near 40 degrees this weekend.

Another big storm system will approach the area Sunday night. Lows will dip into the lower half of the 30s as snow showers arrive at night. Areas south of the Fox Cities may see more of a wintry mix or rain. This could lead to some slippery travel early Monday. During the day, temperatures should rise to around 40° once again and the precipitation should become lighter. Given the mild afternoon, most of what falls by that time would be rain... save for some wet snow across far northern Wisconsin.

Temperatures should trend colder for the middle of next week.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NE 5-15+ MPH

SATURDAY: W 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Cold and calm. LOW: 18

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Brisk wind, but not as cold. HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, milder. Late sprinkles/flakes possible. HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Early sun, then clouds thicken. Snow at night. HIGH: 41 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain/snow showers. HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Flurries? HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cool. HIGH: 33 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Cloudy with light snow showers. HIGH: 29

