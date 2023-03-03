Manitowoc County collision injures Little Chute man

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Little Chute has life-threatening injuries after his car crashed into an SUV in Manitowoc County, officials there tell us.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of County W and Man-Cal Rd. near Reedsville.

The sheriff’s office says the 38-year-old man drove through a stop sign and hit the SUV. The 22-year-old woman driving the SUV was also hurt but is expected to be OK.

Names of the drivers were not immediately made public.

