Manitowoc County collision injures Little Chute man

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Little Chute has life-threatening injuries after his car crashed into an SUV in Manitowoc County, officials there tell us.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of County W and Man-Cal Rd. near Reedsville.

The sheriff’s office says the 38-year-old man drove through a stop sign and hit the SUV. The 22-year-old woman driving the SUV was also hurt but is expected to be OK.

Names of the drivers were not immediately made public.

