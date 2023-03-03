INTERVIEW: 211 dashboard

A United Way of Wisconsin website shows data from 211 calls for food pantries, health insurance, utility assistance and mental health support
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new tool is providing insight into the needs and trends for social services in Wisconsin communities.

United Way of Wisconsin launched a new community dashboard this week showing data collected from the 211 system, a free service people call to be connected to resources such as food pantries, health insurance, utility assistance, and mental health support.

The dashboard will highlight trends on what services people call about and what is needed in communities across the state.

Charlene Mouille, president and CEO of United Way of Wisconsin, talked on Action 2 News at 4:30 about how the organization anticipates using the dashboard, how it’s worked in other states, and what it could mean for charitable contributions. And she says this dashboard is only the start; she talks about what other information is coming.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Creekwood Village apartments in Ashwaubenon
Ashwaubenon homicide victim identified
Brown County Judge Thomas Walsh
Schabusiness’s new attorney asks for new judge
Oshkosh police are looking for Nina Anderson, who was last seen Feb. 18
Family of missing woman offers $10,000 reward
Pedro Santiago-Marquez at his murder trial in Green Bay
Jury deliberates 1 hour to find Santiago-Marquez guilty of murder
Wisconsin State Parks welcome sign
The Wisconsin DNR is hiring

Latest News

Miles Cruz in court for his sentencing for attacking a woman on the East River Trail in Brown...
East River Trail attacker sentenced to 65 years
Brown County Judge Thomas Walsh (file image)
Schabusiness judge won’t recuse himself from case
Miles Cruz talks with his attorney at his sentencing hearing
Teen gets 65 years for East River Trail attack
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County court
Taylor Schabusiness judge moves case forward with new attorney
Paul's Pantry in Green Bay
Paul's Pantry hosts meeting to improve access to healthy foods