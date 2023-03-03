INTERVIEW: 211 dashboard

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new tool is providing insight into the needs and trends for social services in Wisconsin communities.

United Way of Wisconsin launched a new community dashboard this week showing data collected from the 211 system, a free service people call to be connected to resources such as food pantries, health insurance, utility assistance, and mental health support.

The dashboard will highlight trends on what services people call about and what is needed in communities across the state.

Charlene Mouille, president and CEO of United Way of Wisconsin, talked on Action 2 News at 4:30 about how the organization anticipates using the dashboard, how it’s worked in other states, and what it could mean for charitable contributions. And she says this dashboard is only the start; she talks about what other information is coming.

