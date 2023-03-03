Ice Bears cruise into championship game, 4-1 over Madison Metro

By Eric Boynton
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Each of the Ice Bears’ previous trips to the state tournament ended in the championship game. This year’s squad will have a chance to bring home gold as well after a 4-1 win over Madison Metro.

Faye Brunke got the Ice Bears on the board in the first period with a put-back goal. Then after taking a 2-1 lead into the third period, Emily Bill and Julianne Bradford tacked on goals to push Bay Area’s lead to 4-1.

The Ice Bears will take on Superior in the championship game on Saturday at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton, Wis.

