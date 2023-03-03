How to watch the 69th annual CP Telethon (and the Milwaukee Bucks)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 69th CP Telethon airs the weekend of March 4 & 5, helping the CP centers of Northeastern Wisconsin provide programs for infants to seniors.

The telethon airs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

You can watch on WBAY-TV channel 2 and here on WBAY.com.

You can also watch using WBAY apps for smart TVs (such as Roku, FireTV, AndroidTV) and iOS and Android tablets and smartphones. In the app, select “Live Newscasts,” which carries WBAY’s live, local programming.

Phone numbers and a website for making donations will be presented during the telethon.

You can make a donation to one of the fund-raisers online.

Because of the telethon, the Milwaukee Bucks game moves to channel 2.3 beginning at 7 p.m. with pre-game coverage (Spectrum ch. 993, Comcast ch. 1155).

Customers who subscribe to any cable or satellite provider, including Dish, DirecTV, Mediacom, AT&T U-verse, Spectrum and Comcast can watch the games on the ESPN app and sign in with their provider credentials or account information. The ESPN app is available for smart TVs, tablets and smartphones.

WBAY was not granted permission to move any other NBA games to its subchannel.

