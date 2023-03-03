East River Trail attacker sentenced to 65 years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teenager who pleaded no contest to kidnapping and assaulting a woman on the East River Trail in Brown County could be in his 80s when he’s freed from prison.

Miles Cruz, 18, was sentenced to a total of 65 years in prison for attacking a woman on the recreational trail on the north side of De Pere in October 2021.

For the first time, we heard publicly from the victim, who spoke against her attacker at his sentencing. She described it as a beautiful day that turned into terror. She described both the physical and emotional impacts of the attack, saying the whites of her eyes filled with blood, remembering how painful it was to swallow, and how her back and shoulder hurt from trying to protect herself and the baby.

“My life is forever changed. However, I fought and survived. My baby survived.”

According to the criminal complaint, the woman was walking with her four-week-old in a wrap attached to her body when a sweatshirt was thrown over her head and she was pulled backward. She remembered trying to fight back. She didn’t know what happened to her baby and she described passing out at least twice. She told police she played dead so he would stop choking her. Her husband found their baby unharmed, lying in the grass when he went looking for them when she didn’t return from her walk.

Cruz chose not to speak at his sentencing. The judge pointed out he didn’t express any emotion while hearing the victim talk about the traumatic event.

“Absolutely unmoved, as if it had no bearing or significance on you whatsoever. You didn’t even look like you were paying attention sometimes, to be honest. I found it absolutely shocking,” Judge Tammy Jo Hock said.

Cruz pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault causing great bodily harm, kidnapping, strangulation/suffocation, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. The most serious charge, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, was dismissed but could be considered by the judge in weighing Cruz’s sentence.

Ultimately, the judge gave Cruz the maximum 60 years on the sexual assault charge and a consecutive 5-year sentence for reckless endangerment. The judge also sentenced Cruz to the maximum 40 years for kidnapping and a maximum 6 years for strangulation, but those sentences will run concurrently to his time for the sexual assault.

In addition to prison, Cruz was ordered to complete sex offender counseling, anger management, and mental health counseling.

Sentencing hearing for Miles Cruz

