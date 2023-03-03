CP Telethon on WBAY-TV is a magical partnership

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another year of history will be made this weekend in the WBAY auditorium. This year marks the 69th annual CP Telethon, the nation’s longest-running local telethon on the same TV station.

And this year, community support means more than ever.

When the first weekend in March rolls around every year, and the lights inside the WBAY auditorium turn bright, a magical partnership comes to life.

“We talk about how special that camaraderie is over 69 years, and that relationship is so very, very unique. The other thing I think it suggests is just the sheer staying power of an organization like ours and the fact that we have continued to do this unique thing called the telethon for 69 years,” CP executive director Jon Snydergaard said.

As CP’s largest annual fundraiser, the telethon provides funds to help support all the services CP provides to more than 2,100 families throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

Programs include adult day services, pediatric therapy, child day care and aquatic therapy.

Along with fantastic local entertainment over the weekend, you’ll meet many of the clients CP serves. “And telling everybody, reminding everybody about the tremendous work that goes on within the doors of CP, so we’re anxious to showcase that and talk to the community about all the special success stories that take place,” Snydergaard said.

Success stories that are only made possible by what Syndergaard describes as overwhelming community support year after year.

And this year, that generosity is really needed.

“It’s been a little bit of a challenging year for CP as we have clawed our way back from the pandemic,” Snydergaard said. “In fact, as we chat here today, we are still only at about 70 percent of our pre-pandemic client census -- and of course any time your census is low, corresponding revenues are low -- so we have had a challenging financial year. So this year in particular it’s absolutely critical that we have a fantastic event, we need to hit it out of the park, and I think given the track record with community support we’ll probably do that.”

The CP Telethon airs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 4, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 5. You can watch on WBAY-TV channel 2 and here on WBAY.com and any of WBAY’s apps with Live Newscasts.

The Milwaukee Bucks game Saturday night will air on subchannel 2.3, the Circle network. CLICK HERE for more information on viewing the game.

