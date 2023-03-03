Calls to replace Green Bay Correctional Facility grow amid 2023 Budget Proposal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Tom Langenhorst, a limited term employee at the Green Bay Correctional Institution was troubled by an email he saw from an officer ordered to be on a shift.

In the email, the officer said he had to take his child to a doctor’s appointment, so he offered up his own money for someone to take his shift. After no one took his first bid he upped the amount.

“I don’t know of any agency in the state of Wisconsin that allows that,” said Langenhorst.

The Green Bay Correctional Institutions staff vacancies had grown by nearly twelve percent since May of 2022.

Taycheedah Correctional Institue vacancies have increased nearly 3% and the Oshkosh Correctional Institute is up by another percent, according to the DOC.

“As I see, these people are tired. They’re working five double shifts.. five sixteen-hour shifts in seven days. That’s extremely hard for anybody,” said Langenhorst.

Gov. Evers has proposed compensation increases, but rejected plans to replace the prison. Rep. David Steffen of Wisconsin’s Assembly District 4, has pushed for a new facility for years.

“We need to have the legislature and the governor be willing to look beyond the next two years or the next election,” says Steffen.

He says he believes the root of the staffing and safety issues is the facility itself.

“It is the most dangerous facility in Wisconsin. Twenty percent of all inmate-on-staff assaults are occurring in that single facility,” said Steffen, about GBCI. “When you are packing ten pounds of humanity into a ten-pound bag, which is essentially what we’re doing at GBCI, there are going to be problems.”

