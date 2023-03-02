Working smoke detector helps quick response to Menasha fire

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A smoke detector alerted people in a duplex in Menasha to a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue says it was on the scene on the 200 block of Kaukauna St. within 4 minutes of the call and found smoke coming from the two-story building. People who had been in the duplex told firefighters everyone made it out.

The fire was contained to one room on the first floor, but the unit was left uninhabitable. The people living there are getting help from the American Red Cross.

The second floor wasn’t affected by the fire or smoke.

Damage was estimated at $14,000 to the duplex unit and its contents.

The fire department doesn’t know yet what started the fire, but it’s believed to be accidental.

