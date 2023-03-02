Woman accused of using aunt’s debit card to charge $12K worth of DoorDash orders

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling about $12,000, using her...
Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling about $12,000, using her 73-year-old aunt's debit card.(TPSO)
By Mykal Vincent and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A Louisiana woman is accused of using her aunt’s debit card to make hundreds of fraudulent purchases through DoorDash.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Maili Morris was booked into jail on Feb. 16 on 816 counts of criminal financial charges.

Authorities said Morris ordered about $12,000 worth of food and merchandise from restaurants and stores in the Hammond area from November 2022 to January 2023.

According to investigators, Morris made 136 unauthorized purchases using her 73-year-old aunt’s debit card, which she had linked to her personal DoorDash account.

WVUE reports the orders were made from retail stores that included Big Lots, PetSmart, Walgreens, CVS, Dollar General and several fast-food restaurants.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Jimmy Travis said Morris’ bond has been set at $18 million.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Action 2 News is following this breaking story.
Memorial created outside Ashwaubenon apartments after shooting death
Grant Fuhrman's mother, Tina Kintopf, testifies at his attempted-homicide trial in Winnebago...
Prosecution moves to ban Grant Fuhrman’s mother from the courtroom
Lights from multiple police cars (generic)
Milwaukee murder suspect captured after chase in Winnebago County
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (WBAY file photo)
Outagamie County Executive’s absences scrutinized
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to fans as he leaves the field following...
Aaron Rodgers hopes to have decision “sooner rather than later”

Latest News

Hallway outside the Green Bay mayor's office in city hall
Judge grants restraining order against city hall recording devices
Balloons and candles are placed outside the apartment complex where a 23-year-old Green...
Man found dead with gunshot wound at Ashwaubenon apartment complex
The FDA says plant-based milk alternatives, like almonds, oat and rice, can use the term milk
INTERVIEW: The definition of "milk"
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called to a house fire with people trapped...
2 young children killed in house fire, officials say
Betty Rivas fills a mug from a potable water dispenser in her home Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in...
Communities await first US limits on ‘forever chemicals’