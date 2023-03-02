The Wisconsin DNR is hiring

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The “Help Wanted” sign is out in Wisconsin’s great outdoors.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hiring seasonal staff for state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas.

Recruitment is underway for work starting in the spring and lasting through the fall. These limited-term positions involve outdoor maintenance, groundskeeping, and customer service for people visiting the state properties.

Positions include:

Park rangers

Parks and recreation specialists

Visitor services associates

Natural resources educators

Facilities repair workers

The DNR says about 400 seasonal employees are recruited each year.

To apply, visit the website wisc.jobs and search keyword “parks.” You can search by community or distance from you so you can find a job nearby.

