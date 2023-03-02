WEAK CLIPPER BRINGS SNOW, 1-2″ FOR NORTHWOODS LESS FARTHER SOUTH

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
A weak system brings 1-2" of snow to northern areas overnight then seasonable Thursday
By David Ernst
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Any light snow will wrap up early Thursday morning, skies will stay cloudy. Lows tonight will range from the mid teens north to the mid 20s around the Fox Valley. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies through the day with highs in the lower half of the teens. Winds will be brisk in the morning with northerly gusts to 25 mph, but the wind should diminish by the afternoon.

There’s a strong storm that’s going to pass through the region on Friday. The brunt of that weathermaker is heading into the Ohio Valley and Lower Great Lakes. While that storm isn’t heading directly towards us, areas SOUTHEAST of Green Bay could see some light snow through Friday night.

Otherwise, the rest of the week looks seasonable for early March... Our high temperatures will be in the 30s for the next few days. Look for highs closer to 40 degrees this weekend. Another bigger system could be headed into Wisconsin Sunday night. It could bring a mix of rain and snow to the area through Monday. Stay tuned!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: N/NE 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: NE 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Light snow/mix ending... an additional dusting to one inch. LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow to the south/east of Lake Winnebago. HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Early sunshine, then clouds increase. Milder with less wind. HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Mild, with minor melting. Wintry mix at night. HIGH: 40 LOW: 31

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain south and snow north. HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool. HIGH: 34

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School lockdown generic photo.
911 call turns fire drill at Xavier High School into shelter-in-place order
Cause under investigation
Fire causes $500,000 in damage to buses at Aspiro in Green Bay
Lights from multiple police cars (generic)
Milwaukee murder suspect captured after chase in Winnebago County
Grant Fuhrman's mother, Tina Kintopf, testifies at his attempted-homicide trial in Winnebago...
Prosecution moves to ban Grant Fuhrman’s mother from the courtroom
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (WBAY file photo)
Outagamie County Executive’s absences scrutinized

Latest News

First Alert Weather
WEAK CLIPPER BRINGS SNOW, 1-2″ FOR NORTHWOODS LESS FARTHER SOUTH
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 40S for the weekend
First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Two more snow chances this week
First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: North gets more snow, south gets a chance Friday