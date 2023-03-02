WEAK CLIPPER BRINGS SNOW, 1-2″ FOR NORTHWOODS LESS FARTHER SOUTH

Any light snow will wrap up early Thursday morning, skies will stay cloudy. Lows tonight will range from the mid teens north to the mid 20s around the Fox Valley. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies through the day with highs in the lower half of the teens. Winds will be brisk in the morning with northerly gusts to 25 mph, but the wind should diminish by the afternoon.

There’s a strong storm that’s going to pass through the region on Friday. The brunt of that weathermaker is heading into the Ohio Valley and Lower Great Lakes. While that storm isn’t heading directly towards us, areas SOUTHEAST of Green Bay could see some light snow through Friday night.

Otherwise, the rest of the week looks seasonable for early March... Our high temperatures will be in the 30s for the next few days. Look for highs closer to 40 degrees this weekend. Another bigger system could be headed into Wisconsin Sunday night. It could bring a mix of rain and snow to the area through Monday. Stay tuned!

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: N/NE 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: NE 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Light snow/mix ending... an additional dusting to one inch. LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow to the south/east of Lake Winnebago. HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Early sunshine, then clouds increase. Milder with less wind. HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Mild, with minor melting. Wintry mix at night. HIGH: 40 LOW: 31

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain south and snow north. HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool. HIGH: 34

