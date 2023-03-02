WBAY’s 70th Anniversary: Former Sports Director Tim Hunt

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On March 17, WBAY will celebrate 70 years on the air and we are connecting with people who played a big part in our success over the decades.

We catch up with Tim Hunt, a former sports director, who said his memories here at WBAY sit on the same trophy shelf as some of his favorite sports moments.

From Seattle, Washington to Great Falls, Montana to Green Bay, Wisconsin. Hunt knew at a very young age his goal in life.

“To be an NFL play-by-play announcer. That’s what I wanted to do and I would stand on the deck at my parents’ house and do play-by-play on my older brothers football games into a tape recorder,” said Hunt.

He upgraded to a T.V. camera in the mid-1980s as the third guy in the sports department at WBAY, working under Bill Jartz as the sports director.

“One of my very first stories was the Harlem Globetrotters were playing at the Brown County Arena,” said Hunt.

Hunt was tasked with picking up the Globetrotter, but he didn’t know his way around the city just yet.

“So I picked him up at the hotel and I got lost on the way to the arena, but I didn’t want him to know it. I have this giant guy sitting in the passenger seat and I’m totally lost,” said Hunt.

About 45 minutes later, Hunt said they found the aren’t just in time for the live shot on air.

“I’m thinking the guy, the Globetrotter, on the way back to the hotel probably thought wait a minute, that was like a five minute drive, why did it take so long to get here?” said Hunt.

Another memory includes walking on the ice-covered Fox River for an ice fishing story. “I told Jartz I’m not comfortable with the gear because the gear added like 50 pounds to you,” said Hunt.

Suddenly, Jartz fell through the ice. Hunt and the fishermen formed a human chain and pulled Jartz out of the water.

“I teased him that I was like stepping on his fingers doing it sports director now big fella, so but yeah, that was that was scary. So I was always nervous on ice after that,” said Hunt.

With jokes set aside, Hunt did become the sports director at WBAY in 1990, and with it, his childhood dream realized.

“One of the thrills of my life was when my dad flew back here for a game and stood in the booth and he’s watching his kid do a game with Paul Hornung. And I mean, that to me was like, unbelievable. And, you know, he had tears in his eyes and it just meant so much to him. So it was pretty cool,” said Hunt.

Hunt has several favorite sports memories over the years, from hosting The Mike Holmgren Show to witnessing UW-Green Bay win its conference championship in 1991.

“The image of Dick and Tony Bennett embracing at midcourt going to the NCAA tournament for the first time. I tear up,” said Hunt.

Hunt was also there to capture a huge plat at Lambeau Field. Don Majkowski’s touchdown pass to Sterling Sharp during the 1989 game against the bears, it’s known as the instant replay game.

“Then the referee came on and said after further review, touchdown and Lambeau Field came unglued. And that was like, that was my first moment of really feeling that Green Bay Packer passion,” said Hunt.

Passion he also witnessed in the WBAY newsroom. “I just remember it really felt like a family,” said Hunt.

After the evening newscast, he said it was tradition to head downstairs to Bay Bowl. “We had to be the only tv station ever in the country with our own bowling alley,” said Hunt.

Hunt even remembers the old couch in the sports office.

“Chuck used to come up there every afternoon and take a nap. He’d tell us to keep it down in the sports office and we’ve been typing scripts, so we’d be like, Chuck, it’s a typewriter, it makes noise, but it would take naps up in the sports office. Sorry, Chuck. I don’t know if I’m supposed to reveal that but I don’t think they can do anything to you now,” said Hunt It’s those memories that Hunt carries with him now in pharmaceutical sales in Chicago.

“I have a lot of pride,” said Hunt. “You quickly realize what WBAY means to this community.”

WBAY is overflowing with TV legends, past and present, that we all know and love, including the one he saved.

“I did save his life and he owes me. Jartz, you owe me,” said Hunt with a laugh.

