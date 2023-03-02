WBAY at 70: The WBAY Building

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For more than a decade after WBAY opened its television studios in downtown Green Bay, its home was still called the Columbus Club.

The WBAY Building was originally built by the Knights of Columbus for a reported $500,000 (equivalent to $8.8 million in 2023). The City of Green Bay provided $100,000 and more than 5,000 people donated to the project. Construction started on July 2, 1924, while excavation was still underway.

The Columbus Community Club opened in 1925. As part of the auditorium’s dedication on Armistice Day in 1925, a plaque was erected over the main door to the auditorium to the “Soldiers, Sailors and Marines of The World War.” The plaque remains there to this day.

The Columbus Club included an Olympic-size swimming pool, a gymnasium with showers and a locker room, handball courts, a bowling alley, a billiards room, card rooms, and business meeting spaces. It also had the largest auditorium in Green Bay -- until the Orpheum Theater (now the Meyer Theater) opened a couple of blocks away -- with plans for stage productions, conventions, expositions, car shows, and large dances. On Sundays, Green Bay football fans gathered into the auditorium to hear the play-by-play from Packers away games and “witness” the game on a Playograph -- a large scoreboard that included a game clock, players’ names, and lights to indicate down, ball position, and plays called.

But the Great Depression and poor management took a toll on the community club’s great promise. On June 13, 1932, the Catholic Diocese of Green Bay announced the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic community organization, was handing over the title for the club. It would be managed by the Praemonstratension Fathers of West De Pere -- the Norbertines -- after receiving assurances the club would continue to operate with the same mission to provide facilities for the community, for recreation, conventions, arts, and cultural events.

Seven years later, the Norbertine Order started plans to renovate a large portion of the Columbus Building into an all-boys high school. Green Bay Central Catholic High School opened in 1941. The club’s auditorium, gymnasium, pool and bowling alley remained open to the community.

At this same time, the Norbertines’ involvement in radio started turning a profit. It had two radio stations, WHBY and WTAQ, and a general manager who was bringing in talent from Chicago and New York (see related story, “WBAY before television”). WTAQ would become WBAY-FM by the end of the decade.

In 1952, the FCC granted a license for WBAY-TV, the first television station in northern Wisconsin and only the second TV station in the state. The radio offices were in the Bellin Building near the Fox River, but the Norbertines had more control over the old Columbus Community Club and more space. The decision was made to convert the third floor of the high school into a television studio.

WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953.

The WBAY Building as it’s called today was taking shape from within. The Norbertines planned to expand the television studios and move the FM radio station from the Bellin Building by the fall of 1954, once Central Catholic students moved to a new high school constructed at W. Mason and Balsam streets.

In 1955, the WBAY Building had a basement tenant. The Columbus Club’s 18 bowling lanes were renovated and opened as the Bay Bowl. A cocktail lounge and dining room opened soon after. The bowling alley would host championships and a weekly bowling program on WBAY-TV.

The auditorium continued to host large dances, only now they were televised, including teen dances hosted by Bobby Nelson. The large stage hosted car shows. The large auditorium hosted political rallies. According to a few former employees, there used to be a tunnel connecting to a neighboring building and this came as a surprise to the U.S. Secret Service when Sen. Ted Kennedy came to give a speech in the auditorium in October, 1972, stumping for presidential candidate George McGovern. Secret Service agents rushed to make sure the tunnel was secured. Starting in 1954, the auditorium has hosted telethons for the local CP center, which continue each year.

The Bay Bowl occupied the basement floor until 1991, when the space was renovated into a newsroom. This was more than triple the size of the newsroom which was currently occupying the space behind the auditorium stage. Reporters’ desks, video editing bays and videotape collections were now on the same floor.

The first reference we found calling 115 South Jefferson Street the “WBAY Building” was a vote by the Brown County Board of Supervisors in April 1956 to temporarily move the county agricultural offices into the WBAY Building, including $125 for moving expenses. The Brown County Extension would be a tenant for four years until moving into the Federal Post Office Building (now the Sophie Beaumont Building). We also found the building was still being called the Columbus Club as late as 1965, usually in reference to the auditorium.

The WBAY Building continues to evolve today. The fully-functional kitchen set used by Helen Day for “A Day with Eddy Jason” and, much later, noon show segments was removed to make room for StormCenter 2, known internally as “the weather cave” for its size and prompting competing TV stations to enlarge their weather departments, as well.

The Olympic-size swimming pool was at some point filled with sand and cinder blocks and covered with floorboards. It can be seen in a storage area through gaps in the floorboards.

A portion of one Bay Bowl bowling lane was preserved and built into a conference table for the new newsroom, which had a large conference room where all news employees -- managers, reporters, photographers -- could more easily sit down together for story meetings.

In 2012, the WBAY Building became a stop along the Green Bay Packers Heritage Trail, a self-guided tour of Packers historical sites. Starting in the 1920s the Packers used the third floor of the Columbus Community Club for a clubhouse and had a ticket office in the building from 1930 to 1935.

The WBAY Building was added to Wisconsin Register of Historic Places on February 16, 2018, and to the National Register of Historic Places on May 13, 2019. The building was recognized for its “massive neo-classical inspired piers,” “a monumental flight of steps... to the wide terrace,” and “carved swags radiating from a carved shield bearing a cross, a reminder that the building was designed for the Knights of Columbus.” The WBAY Building frequently receives visitors who mistake it for the Brown County courthouse, which is the copper-domed building across the street.

Sources: Green Bay Press-Gazette; Packers Heritage Trail Foundation; WBAY records; Wisconsin Register of Historic Places; employee interviews and anecdotes

