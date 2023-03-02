WARMING TREND HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND, NEXT SYSTEM COMES SUNDAY NIGHT

Many of the “feel-like temperatures” were in the teens this morning as winds continue to come from the north-northeast. That breeze is delivering colder, yet seasonable early March air. High temperatures today are going to be in the lower half of the 30s. Our wind chills will be back in the 20s during the midday.

That northeast breeze will also cause lake-enhanced clouds to linger across eastern Wisconsin. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the Fox Valley and along the lakeshore. However, sunshine have peaked out momentarily across the area, before the clouds thicken up again this afternoon.

We’ll see another mostly cloudy sky tomorrow... But Friday’s forecast is now looking dry. The strong storm system that we’ve been tracking over the past several days, will pass far enough to our southeast to avoid us. Other than the clouds, we’ll only notice a blustery northeast wind heading into Friday night.

Most of the weekend looks dry, despite partly sunny skies. Temperatures will rise to near 40 degrees. This milder air will allow incoming precipitation Sunday night and Monday to fall mainly as rain. Folks closer to the Upper Michigan border will be cold enough to see some wet snow.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: ENE 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies. More sun in the Northwoods. HIGH: 33

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Cold and calm. Patchy freezing fog? LOW: 18

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Not as cold. HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Getting warmer. HIGH: 39 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Rain at night, with wet snow NORTH. HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

MONDAY: Cloudy with showers. Flakes in the FAR NORTH. HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Still mild. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Cooling down. HIGH: 35

