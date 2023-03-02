UWGB Campus Cupboard fights food waste and hunger

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is tackling food insecurity and promoting sustainability at the same time.

The food recovery program on campus, which started this semester, transforms dining hall staples into grab-and-go meals for students in need.

“We noticed that students were not having enough food to eat, would talk about not having lunch,” Stacie Christian, Assistant Vice Chancellor of Inclusive Excellence, said.

Now, zucchini isn’t going to waste. Beef isn’t going to waste. Polenta isn’t going to waste.

“Our associates are putting those in our microwave- and dishwasher-safe packages, labeling them with our reheat and freezing instructions,” Chartwells acting marketing coordinator Kylie Heisz explained.

The university hopes the program gets food into the hands of students in need while eliminating waste.

“When we provide food for individuals instead of throwing it out, or making sure that we provide food for people to use, it helps sustain them as individuals. It also provides an opportunity for us to not waste the food,” Christian said.

The program is open to all UWGB students. They can just stop in the commuter lounge, open up the freezer, and take what they need.

“I’ve gone in days right after it’s been restocked, and then I’ve gone in a couple hours later and I see a couple meals are missing,” Heisz said.

After 5 days, any meals left are replaced to keep the freezer as fresh as possible. But the food is still safe to eat, and the university doesn’t let it go to waste.

“Once we can’t serve it to the students anymore, instead of putting it into our accumulator that pulps things to put it into our compost, we actually have associates who take our food to Freedom House,” a Green Bay shelter for homeless families,” Heisz said.

Students and staff hope to break the stigma associated with food insecurity by keeping the freezer a judgment-free zone.

“It’s a space that is meant to be thereto help people live and thrive in their daily, day-to-day lives, and that’s all we want it to be, and there’s no shame in that at all,” Maria Lopez Larucci, Campus Cupboard student leader Mario Lopez Larucci said.

The university has experience helping students with food insecurity. Eight years ago the Campus Cupboard started, where students can grab essentials ranging from non-perishable foods to dish soap to winter jackets.

“We wanted it to have a place of no judgment. We don’t want someone watching it 24/7 but want the students to have accessibility to it,” Heisz said.

“You never know what someone’s going through, and so for some of these people they have family members, whether it’s children of their own or they’re taking care of their siblings or grandparents,” Lopez Larucci added.

Learn more about the UWGB Campus Cupboard and Clothes Closet at https://www.uwgb.edu/cupboard.

