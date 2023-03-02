Sheriff: Florida man fatally shot teenage daughter, 3 others

Deputies reported finding the bodies of 15-year-old Kiarra Terwilliger and her mother. The...
Deputies reported finding the bodies of 15-year-old Kiarra Terwilliger and her mother. The other two victims were identified as a 63-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man.(Source: WESH via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANAVERAL GROVES, Fla. (AP) - A central Florida man was arrested Wednesday after fatally shooting his teenage daughter and three other people, authorities said.

Domenico Gigante, 36, faces four counts of first-degree murder, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said during a news conference.

Deputies responded to a Canaveral Groves home early Wednesday morning after one of two surviving children had called a relative for help, officials said. Canaveral Groves is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) inland from Cape Canaveral.

The deputies found the bodies of 15-year-old Kiarra Terwilliger and her mother Constance Terwilliger, who previously had been in a relationship with Gigante, Ivey said. The other two victims were identified as Glenda Terwilliger, 63, and Michael Andrew Watson, 36.

Officials didn’t give a motive for the slayings.

Gigante was arrested later Wednesday at his Rockledge home, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of the crime scene, officials said.

Gigante was being held without bail. Online jail records didn’t list a defense attorney who could comment on the case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School lockdown generic photo.
911 call turns fire drill at Xavier High School into shelter-in-place order
Cause under investigation
Fire causes $500,000 in damage to buses at Aspiro in Green Bay
Lights from multiple police cars (generic)
Milwaukee murder suspect captured after chase in Winnebago County
Grant Fuhrman's mother, Tina Kintopf, testifies at his attempted-homicide trial in Winnebago...
Prosecution moves to ban Grant Fuhrman’s mother from the courtroom
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (WBAY file photo)
Outagamie County Executive’s absences scrutinized

Latest News

Green Bay Metro Fire Department fire truck at night
Fire forces 5 people and a dog forced out of Green Bay home
Green Bay Chief of Operations Joe Faulds answers questions from the Green Bay Parks Committee...
Green Bay mayor, city clerk had access to audio surveillance
Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue
Working smoke detector helps quick response to Menasha fire
Audio recording device on a hallway ceiling at Green Bay City Hall
Green Bay mayor, city clerk had access to audio surveillance recordings