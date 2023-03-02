Murder suspect Santiago-Marquez testifies in his own defense

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay business owner accused of killing an Ashwaubenon man over a drug debt is taking the witness stand in his own defense.

The prosecution rested in the murder trial of Pedro Santiago-Marquez Thursday morning. The defense called Santiago to the stand.

Prosecutors say in September 2021, Santiago shot and killed Jason Mendez-Ramos of Ashwaubenon, who owed him $80,000, then had another man dispose of the body. Mendez’s burned body was found on a trail near the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus.

A police investigator testified Wednesday that security video showed the victim walking into Santiago’s business and never left. The doorbell camera on a home near the UWGB trail showed a light-colored van back up, and moments later there’s a flash, which police say was the body being set on fire. The van was located a few days later and traced to back Rodriguez.

Action 2 News is in Brown County court for the trial and will have more on this morning’s developments on Action 2 News at Noon.

