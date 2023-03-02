A LITTLE COLDER WITH A BRISK NORTHEAST BREEZE

It’s a little wind-chilly this morning. Many of our “feel-like temperatures” are in the teens with a blustery north-northeast wind. That breeze is delivering colder, yet seasonable early March air. High temperatures today will be in the lower half of the 30s. Our wind chills will be back in the 20s during the midday and afternoon.

That northeast breeze will also cause lake-enhanced clouds to linger across eastern Wisconsin. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the Fox Valley and along the lakeshore. However, look for morning and midday sunshine across the Northwoods, before the clouds thicken up again this afternoon.

We’ll see another mostly cloudy sky tomorrow... But Friday’s forecast is now looking dry. The strong storm system that we’ve been tracking over the past several days, will pass far enough to our southeast to avoid us. Other than the clouds, we’ll only notice a blustery northeast wind heading into Friday night.

Most of the weekend looks dry, despite partly sunny skies. Temperatures will rise to near 40 degrees. This milder air will allow incoming precipitation Sunday night and Monday to fall mainly as rain. Folks closer to the Upper Michigan border will be cold enough to see some wet snow.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: NE 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies. More sun in the Northwoods. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 33

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Cold and calm. Patchy freezing fog? LOW: 18

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Not as cold. Blustery late. HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Not that cold. HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Rain at night, with wet snow NORTH. HIGH: 41 LOW: 35

MONDAY: Cloudy with showers. Flakes in the FAR NORTH. Breezy at times. HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit blustery. HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Colder. HIGH: 33

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.