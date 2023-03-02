Judge grants restraining order against Green Bay City Hall audio surveillance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County judge has granted a temporary restraining order over the use of audio surveillance devices in Green Bay City Hall.

Judge Marc Hammer says data from the security devices must be sealed but not destroyed, pending the outcome of a civil lawsuit.

The city said it would appeal.

The judge heard arguments Thursday morning on a motion from attorney Ryan Walsh, who filed a lawsuit against the City of Green Bay and Mayor Eric Genrich. The suit was on behalf of State Sen. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere), former city council member Anthony Theisen, and a citizen referred to as Jane Doe.

The city installed three audio devices over the past year-and-a-half: two on the second floor, near the city council chambers and mayor’s office, and one on the first floor by the city clerk’s office.

The lawsuit alleges the surveillance devices are an invasion of privacy, infringe on free speech rights, and violate the Wisconsin Electronic Surveillance Control law. The suit asks the court to force the removal of the recording devices, the destruction of all recordings, and compensatory and punitive damages, including a cost of $100 per day for each day of the violation.

In a response filed with the court Wednesday morning, an attorney for the city cited three incidents for the addition of video and audio security for the safety and security of the public and city workers. It cited three incidents since June 2021 where members of the public harassed or threatened people after city council meetings or while voting in the city clerk’s office.

The filing said an email went to all 800 city employees in December 2021 making them aware of the security in city hall and said employees were never told it should be kept secret from the public.

Wednesday night, we learned during a meeting of the city Parks Committee, which oversees city hall operations, that no city council members were informed about the surveillance devices and the mayor and city clerk were among those authorized to access the audio recordings. Previously it was reported that only the law department, IT department, and police had access.

The Parks Committee passed a resolution directing city staff to create a policy to remove the audio recordings and destroy all data collected once the litigation is resolved.

That resolution will go before the full council next Tuesday.

