Green Bay city attorney says threatening incidents prompted additional surveillance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Green Bay responded to a lawsuit over audio recording devices in city hall with a court filing explaining reasons for the surveillance equipment and questioning the plaintiffs’ standing to sue the city and request emergency relief from a judge.

A civil lawsuit filed last month by a lawyer for the Wisconsin state Senate named Sen. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere), former city council member Anthony Theisen, and “Jane Doe” as plaintiffs. The lawsuit alleges the surveillance devices are an invasion of privacy; infringe on free speech rights; and violate the Wisconsin Electronic Surveillance Control Law, referring to the devices as “hallway bugs.”

They’re asking the court to force the removal of the recording devices, the destruction of all recordings, and compensatory and punitive damages, including a cost of $100 per day for each day of the violation. A hearing is scheduled for 9:30 Thursday morning in Brown County court.

In a court filing Wednesday, the City of Green Bay cited three incidents over the past year-and-a-half:

In June 2021, a staff member from the city attorney’s office reported being verbally assaulted by three members of the public in the city council chambers at the end of a public meeting. The employee “felt threatened to the point that her personal safety was at risk and asked for something to be done to protect her and other staff.” The city’s IT director requested recording devices near the council chambers and the mayor’s office.

In November 2021, a reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette was isolated and threatened by members of the public in a second-floor hallway after a city council meeting. After that, according to the city’s response, an email went to all city staff in December 2021 informing them audio and video recording devices were installed on the second floor. The attorney notes that no one was told the existence of the devices shouldn’t be disclosed.

In April last year, a member of the public verbally assaulted staff in the City Clerk’s office as an elderly woman was delivering an absentee ballot. “The assault caused the voter to cry and visibly shake to the point that staff needed to escort her to her vehicle.” Video and audio surveillance were installed outside the City Clerk’s office on the first floor.

The court filing says the acoustics in the hallways are poor and the quality of the recordings is inconsistent if people are speaking in a normal tone. It also notes no one in city hall or the police department regularly monitor the audio surveillance.

The City goes on to question whether the plaintiffs have any real grievance. “This case is about purportedly unlawful audio recording devices, but none of the named plaintiffs can allege that they have, in fact, been recorded by the City’s audio recording system.”

And it questions why the plaintiffs are asking the court for an immediate temporary restraining order over the devices when some of the plaintiffs were aware of the recording devices for months.

Signs alerting people that they were under video or audio surveillance were only recently installed at City Hall after complaints as city council members said they only recently learned about the devices.

In February, attorney Ryan J. Walsh, identifying himself as an attorney for the State Senate, asked the mayor to cease audio surveillance and destroy all recordings or face a lawsuit. The mayor refused (see related story).

