Fire forces 5 people and a dog forced out of Green Bay home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people, along with their dog, are out of their home after a fire caused $80,000 damage Wednesday night.

The fire was on the 100-block of Antoinette St., off Shawano Avenue and a little over a block from Fire Station #3. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says its crews found heavy flames and smoke coming from the front of the home.

One of the people in the home suffered a minor injury. The family is receiving help from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but investigators is using the opportunity to remind parents to teach children to alert a grown-up if they see matches and lighters left unattended.

