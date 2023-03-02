Family offers $10,000 reward for missing woman

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of a woman who was last seen February 18 is offering a $10,000 reward for information that brings her home safe.

Nina Anderson, 36, was last seen at her home on Minnesota St. in Oshkosh around 11 o’clock on a Saturday night.

Police were notified the following Monday that she was missing.

Anderson is a white woman, 5′5″ tall, 156 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and black yoga pants. She carries a purse that’s light blue and pink.

Police say her disappearance doesn’t seem suspicious at this time.

If you know where Anderson is, think you’ve seen her, or have other information that could help, call Detective Krueger at (920) 236-5733. You can also contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700 or use the P3 Tips app available for mobile devices.

