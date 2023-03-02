Death being investigated as a homicide in Ashwaubenon

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) -Ashwaubenon Police say they are investigating the death of a man as a homicide.

Officials say they found a 23-year-old man from the Green Bay area dead from a gunshot wound on the 2800-block of Viking Drive last after 9:30 Wednesday night.

No arrests have been made and officers say there is no danger to the public.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.

