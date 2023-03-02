Chilton breaks ground on new fire station

Construction could be finished by the end of summer
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Chilton Fire Department is a big step closer to having a new station after a groundbreaking on Wednesday.

The current fire station has been around since 1935 and no longer meets the department’s needs. Other offices for first responders will also be upgraded to improve security.

The project has already been in the works for about a year-and-a-half, with the full project costing about $5 million.

The Chilton city administrator says this is one step in a series of improvements being made to the city.

