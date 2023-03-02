Chilton breaks ground on new fire station

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Chilton Fire Department is a big step closer to having a new station after a groundbreaking on Wednesday.

The current fire station has been around since 1935 and no longer meets the department’s needs. Other offices for first responders will also be upgraded to improve security.

The project has already been in the works for about a year-and-a-half, with the full project costing about $5 million.

The Chilton city administrator says this is one step in a series of improvements being made to the city.

