3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A warning for cooking pasta

Why a combination of ingredients could be bad for your food and you. Plus, a couple of Astro Extras.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Do you salt your pasta when you’re cooking it? It’s a common habit in kitchens.

But Brad Spakowitz has a health warning in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Don’t use iodized salt if your water is chlorinated, like municipal tap water. He explains why the two ingredients are a bad mix.

He’ll also show you some pictures of the recent, brilliant Northern Lights from an uncommon point of view.

And the two brightest planets in Earth’s sky align this month. Brad shows you where and when you can see their conjunction. They won’t be this close again until 2039.

