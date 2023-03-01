WEAK CLIPPER BRINGS SNOW, 1-2″ FOR NORTHWOODS LESS FARTHER SOUTH

March has arrived, and there’s a new weathermaker passing through the region today. The Northwoods area will get 1-2″, which will coat the roads and make them slippery by the evening commute home.

Farther south, temperatures will be mild enough where some rain, or a spotty wintry mix is possible. Our high temperatures will reach the upper 30s, with some low 40s possible south of Lake Winnebago.

There’s a stronger storm that’s going to pass through the region on Friday. The brunt of that weathermaker is heading into the Ohio Valley and Lower Great Lakes. While that storm isn’t heading directly towards us, areas SOUTHEAST of Green Bay could see some light snow through Friday night. Since the track of this storm is still uncertain, we’ll have to wait a little longer until we can give out a meaningful snowfall forecast.

Otherwise, the rest of the week looks seasonable for early March... Our high temperatures will be in the 30s for the next few days. Look for highs closer to 40 degrees this weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: N/NE 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Plenty of clouds. Light snow develops NORTH. A spotty mix possible SOUTH. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: Evening snow... 1-2″ totals over Northwoods. Overcast for rest of area. LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 33 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow to the southeast. HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Milder with less wind. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Mild, with minor melting. HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Cloudy with a rain-snow mix. HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Partly sunny. HIGH: 36

