Trout Museum no longer looking at Ellen Kort Peace Park location

Trout Museum of Art entrance near Houdini Plaza in downtown Appleton (file image)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Trout Museum of Art in Appleton announced Wednesday it’s no longer considering the Ellen Kort Peace Park as a site for relocating the museum.

The museum and its board of directors said they’re exploring other locations to expand the facility after an environmental site assessment indicated they could have a greater financial and regulatory burden building at the park, in addition to the park’s history.

Neighbors of the park raised concerns about the loss of green space and a lack of parking, but the Appleton common council narrowly voted last October to continue discussions about the museum acquiring the property.

The Trout Museum of Art was proposing a building with about 30,000 square feet up against the Fox River on the park’s western side. The design presented in October showed the building and parking lot would take up 19% of the park and had green space on the roof of the one-story building.

Christina Turner, the museum’s executive director, wrote, “Although not everyone agreed on the Ellen Kort Peace Park location, throughout this process the community has shown support for a 21st century facility that expands visual art programming in the Fox Cities. We remain steadfast in our commitment to our mission of inspiring and connecting all people through creative experiences and the visual arts and look forward to finding a more feasible location that will excite our community.”

