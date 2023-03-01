Security video plays key role in Green Bay murder trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Security video played a major part in the testimony at a murder trial in Brown County Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Green Bay business owner Pedro Santiago-Marquez killed Jason Mendez-Ramos of Ashwaubenon because the victim owed him a large drug debt. Mendez-Ramos’s body was found burned and discarded on a trail near the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus in September 2021.

Security video from a home near UWGB shows the moment the body was set on fire. The video shows moments later a van leaves with a police car close by responding to a 911 call about the fire.

A prosecution witness described hours of surveillance video, including one which prosecutors believe shows the final moments of Mendez-Ramos’s life. The video captures him depositing money in his bank account before going to Santiago-Marquez’s car shop on E. Mason St., and then the garage door of the shop closes.

“After that happens, does Ramos leave from the shop that day?” the prosecutor asked.

“No, we never see him again,” Police Detective Brad Biller testified.

