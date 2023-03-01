Prosecution moves to ban Grant Fuhrman’s mother from the courtroom

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The mother of a former Oshkosh West High School student who was convicted of stabbing a school resource officer could find herself banned from the courtroom.

Prosecutors filed a motion saying Tina Kintopf should not be allowed in upcoming court proceedings in the case against Grant Fuhrman

In its motion, the State says Kintopf made threats against both the prosecutor and the victim, former police officer Michael Wissink. Prosecutors also say Kintopf attempted to harass the jury foreperson and possibly other jurors.

After her son was found guilty, Kintopf had an outburst in the courtroom, yelling, “Justice is bulls--t!”

She left the court and waited in a hallway jurors walk through. A sheriff’s deputy directed her to return to the courtroom, where she lunged at the prosecutor and had to be restrained by a deputy and two spectators. Kintopf said it was a good thing they held her back because, referring to the prosecutor, “I was ready to rip her hair out.”

The State also says Kintopft was overheard in the courtroom complaining how the officer was portrayed as a hero and saying she would kill him herself.

Then, two weeks ago, the jury foreperson contacted the district attorney’s office to say Kintopf and a paralegal identified the foreperson on social media, where they worked, and where the children of another juror go to school. In a response to the court, the defense attorney said the paralegal no longer works at their firm and deleted the social media posts when asked.

Fuhrman was convicted last month of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for attacking Wissink at West High School in 2019. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in May.

