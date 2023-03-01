Police, drug agents find over 100 meth, ecstasy tablets in Fond du Lac home

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police say officers and the Lake Winnebago Area MEG drug task force found over 100 tablets believed to be meth and ecstasy at a home on W. Bank St. Wednesday.

Officers executed a search warrant shortly after arresting a 38-year-old Fond du Lac man at another location in the city. The man is suspected of distributing meth between December and February.

Agents found 112 tablets of suspected MDMA, also known as ecstasy, and/or methamphetamine. Police called it a “distributable amount.”

The man was not identified since he hasn’t been formally charged.

“The City of Fond du Lac Police Department remains committed to aggressively investigating and shutting down drug trafficking in the City of Fond du Lac,” Police Chief Aaron Goldstein wrote in a statement announcing the arrest. “Our Officers working in close cooperation with the LWAM – Narcotics Task Force is vital to dismantling drug trafficking and arresting those individuals involved in it.”

