Outagamie County Executive’s absences scrutinized

Findings of an anonymous group's open records request will be discussed by the county board
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson is facing scrutiny over his schedule, accused of not spending enough time in office.

Nelson has been the target of an anonymous group calling itself “Fact Check the Exec.” The group’s most recent open records request will be discussed by the county board during a meeting Tuesday night.

Over the past few weeks, this anonymous group has been emailing local media with the results of their open records request, detailing how much time Nelson allegedly spent in the office over the course of 2022.

Those documents show Nelson only spent 650 hours in the office in all of last year. In January 2022 he spent 2 1/2 hours total.

Much of this happened as Nelson campaigned for the U.S. Senate.

Nelson told Action 2 News Tuesday afternoon he’s at a conference in Madison so he won’t attend the county board meeting at 7 p.m.

The item on the agenda comes from Nelson saying in interviews to other media outlets that he uses his phone to conduct business from home. That led the group to file another open records request for Nelson’s phone records, which is part of the discussion we expect to hear Tuesday night among county supervisors.

Nelson is up for re-election in April, facing a challenge from former county supervisor Kevin Sturn. Action 2 News reached out to Sturn on Tuesday but did not receive a response as of 6 p.m.

