NORTHERN SNOW WEDNESDAY... POSSIBLY SOUTH ON FRIDAY

A round of light snow will move through Northeast Wisconsin bringing a dusting to a few tenths of an inch by sunrise. Skies will be cloudy, but only a few lingering flakes are expected for the morning. A round of steadier snow should track across areas mainly north of the Fox Cities for the afternoon. There will be some wet roads again and some slick spots across the region. This system isn’t going to be a big as the one we just had on Monday, but totals could top 4″ north of Green Bay.

Highs Wednesday will be in the 30s with easterly winds developing. We’ll get a little break from snow on Thursday along with slightly cooler high temperatures in the lower 30s. Another big storm system will develop across the Southern Plains midweek and head towards the Great Lakes region Friday.

Earlier this week it looked like this storm would stay well to our southeast. Recent data has trended the storm our way. The most significant impacts should still stay to our south, but the Fox Cities and areas south of Lake Winnebago could get in on a few inches of accumulation. Stay tuned.

The weekend is looking pretty quiet overall with highs in the 30s. Another system could bring a mix of rain-snow back to the area on Monday.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: E/N 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Snow showers... A coating is possible by sunrise. LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Areas of snow. Up to 4″ possible NORTH... a trace to 1″ around the Fox Valley. HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Clouds mixed with some sun. A bit cooler. HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Snow showers SOUTH. HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Seasonable with partly cloudy skies. HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Cloudy with snow or a wintry mix. HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 35

