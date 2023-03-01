Milwaukee murder suspect captured after chase in Winnebago County

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The manhunt for the suspect in a murder in Milwaukee ended late Tuesday night with a slow-speed chase in Menasha.

The Menasha police chief says Neenah police attempted a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle but the driver fled. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office called Menasha police for assistance.

Menasha police laid out stop sticks to deflate the driver’s tires but the driver kept going “at a very low rate of speed,” the chief says. Menasha police called in the Wisconsin State Patrol for help.

A state trooper made a PIT manuever, disabling the suspect’s car on the 600-block of Appleton Rd.

The suspect tried to run away but was taken down by a Winnebago County K9 and Menasha officers’ stun guns.

Menasha police say a handgun was recovered from the suspect, who was checked out by medical personnel and then turned over to Milwaukee police.

Although he’ll likely face a murder charge in Milwaukee County, the Menasha Police Department is referring his case to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office for felony Fleeing and Eluding and Obstructing an Officer.

