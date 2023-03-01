Marshfield Man Killed while fighting in Ukraine

Andrew Peters was killed in Ukraine while fighting with the International Legion of Defense
Andrew Peters
Andrew Peters(n/a)
By Emily Reilly
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friends, family, and many others are mourning the death of 28-year-old Andrew Peters, who died while fighting in Ukraine on Feb. 16.

After serving a tour in Afghanistan in 2014, Andrew peters joined the international legion of defense. It allows foreign citizens to fight in Ukraine against the Russian invasion. Andrew’s father, John Peters, says he wanted to help the Ukrainian people fight for liberty.

“He had a very strong sense of what was right and wrong. He believed in what he wanted to do. He was well aware of going over there,” said John Peters.

Jonathan Pylypiv, an Iraq veteran who came to the U.S in 1992 from Ukraine, says hearing about Andrew’s death hit him hard. He said word of the invasion a year ago made him feel helpless.

“I can’t imagine what those in the Ukrainian military, or those volunteers like Andrew, experiences. Every experience is unique. I honor his sacrifice for our Ukrainian people. As a veteran, I mourn his life but I also celebrate the life that he lived,” said Pylypiv.

Pylypiv encourages people to help out Ukraine by making donations to Chalice of Mercy and other local organizations.

“I think there’s a lot of need for medical supplies, and ongoing things like that. These things need to get replenished if someone has an injury,” said Pylypiv.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School lockdown generic photo.
911 call turns fire drill at Xavier High School into shelter-in-place order
Cause under investigation
Fire causes $500,000 in damage to buses at Aspiro in Green Bay
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (WBAY file photo)
Outagamie County Executive’s absences scrutinized
Lights from multiple police cars (generic)
Milwaukee murder suspect captured after chase in Winnebago County
School bus driver April Wise was honored for stopping a seventh grade student before he could...
WATCH: School bus driver saves student from getting hit by car

Latest News

Police, drug agents find over 100 meth, ecstasy tablets in Fond du Lac home
Supermarket checkout
Pandemic SNAP benefit boost expires
State asks to ban Grant Fuhrman's mother from hearings
Jason Mendez-Ramos, 36, of Ashwaubenon was found murdered on a trail on the University of...
Security video plays key role in Green Bay murder trial