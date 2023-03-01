Marshfield Man Killed while fighting in Ukraine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friends, family, and many others are mourning the death of 28-year-old Andrew Peters, who died while fighting in Ukraine on Feb. 16.

After serving a tour in Afghanistan in 2014, Andrew peters joined the international legion of defense. It allows foreign citizens to fight in Ukraine against the Russian invasion. Andrew’s father, John Peters, says he wanted to help the Ukrainian people fight for liberty.

“He had a very strong sense of what was right and wrong. He believed in what he wanted to do. He was well aware of going over there,” said John Peters.

Jonathan Pylypiv, an Iraq veteran who came to the U.S in 1992 from Ukraine, says hearing about Andrew’s death hit him hard. He said word of the invasion a year ago made him feel helpless.

“I can’t imagine what those in the Ukrainian military, or those volunteers like Andrew, experiences. Every experience is unique. I honor his sacrifice for our Ukrainian people. As a veteran, I mourn his life but I also celebrate the life that he lived,” said Pylypiv.

Pylypiv encourages people to help out Ukraine by making donations to Chalice of Mercy and other local organizations.

“I think there’s a lot of need for medical supplies, and ongoing things like that. These things need to get replenished if someone has an injury,” said Pylypiv.

