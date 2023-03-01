Man accused of burning corpse testifies against man accused of the murder

Pedro Santiago-Marquez is on trial for the killing of Jason Mendez-Ramos, whose burned body was found on a trail near UWGB
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man implicated with burning a body found near the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus testified for the prosecution against the man accused of committing the murder.

Prosecutors say Pedro Santiago-Marquez killed Jason Mendez-Ramos of Ashwaubenon over a large drug debt.

Mendez-Ramos’s burned body was found on a trail in September 2021.

The man accused of setting fire to the corpse, Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia, says Santiago-Marquez asked him to “burn some garbage,” so he drove a van out near UWGB and used gasoline to ignite black plastic bags and a blue tarp.

Rodriguez-Garcia said he later confronted Santiago-Marquez and was told what happened to the victim.

“They were arguing. There was a physical altercation. Pushing, shoving. And then he shot twice. He shot Jason twice,” Rodriguez-Garcia testified.

A third man, Alexander Burgos-Mojica, is charged with harboring or aiding a felon in the case.

