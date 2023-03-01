Green Bay’s Season Ends, Coaching Search Next

Lose To Wright State In 1st Round of Horizon League Tournament
Green Bay's bid for back-to-back wins for the first time in more than a year came up short against Oakland.
By Chris Roth
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The worst season in the history of Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball ended Tuesday night with an opening round loss to Wright State in the opening round of the Horizon League tournament. The Raiders beat the Phoenix 77-57 in Dayton, Ohio. Green Bay finished the season with a 3-29 record, the fewest wins in program history.

Randy Tucker led the Phoenix with 20 points on Tuesday, who had their last lead in the game at 12-11.

Green Bay is now searching for a head coach to replace Will Ryan, who was fired during the season. Interim Head Coach Freddie Owens went 1-10 after taking over for Ryan.

