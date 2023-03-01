Green Bay committee looks at cost of lawsuit over City Hall recording devices

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Green Bay city council’s finance committee are looking into the expenses the city will face related to a lawsuit over recording devices in city hall.

As we’ve reported, the issue of audio recording devices in first- and second-floor hallways was first brought up earlier this month. The mayor and the city were named as defendants in a lawsuit filed by an attorney for the Wisconsin state senate calling for the destruction of any recordings and fines for damages.

The goal of Tuesday night’s finance committee meeting was to find out how much it would cost the city to fight the lawsuit.

A city attorney says so far insurance is expected to cover the lawsuit, including hiring an outside attorney, but the city would still have to pay at least $250,000.

“This is a little different from some of the things that we have experienced, and I think that’s why a lot of these questions and the in-depth analysis is being created, because it’s so new. Like, it just seems so bizarre everything that has happened to get to this point,” Green Bay Alder Jesse Brunette remarked.

The audio surveillance devices will also be brought up at the parks committee meeting Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.