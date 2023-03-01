Giannis Returns, Bucks Win 15th Straight

Antetokounmpo scores 33 to help beat Nets
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks to pass on a drive against Brooklyn...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks to pass on a drive against Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) -Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 15 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to 15 games by beating the Brooklyn Nets 118-104 on Tuesday night.

Jrue Holiday had 14 points and eight assists for the Bucks, who went 10-0 in February and have passed the Boston Celtics for the best record in the NBA. They got Antetokounmpo back after he missed their victory over Phoenix on Sunday with a bruised right quadriceps.

Brook Lopez added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Khris Middleton had 18 points off the bench. Milwaukee held Brooklyn to 42 second-half points, dealing the Nets their third straight loss and seventh in their past nine games.

Mikal Bridges led Brooklyn with 31 points. Spencer Dinwiddie had 26 points and eight assists, and Cam Johnson added 19 points and seven rebounds.

Trailing by 10 at halftime, the Bucks outscored the Nets 66-42 in the second half, using a 14-4 third-quarter run to pull even at 68. Bridges answered Milwaukee’s run with his own personal 10-0 spurt, but the Bucks outscored the Nets 39-23 in the third, including 18-7 over the final 5:04 after Antetokounmpo went to the bench after picking up his fourth foul.

Then the Bucks, who rank No. 1 in the NBA in defensive rating and fourth in the league in by allowing 111.2 points per game, turned up the defense in the fourth. Brooklyn was just 7 of 23 in the fourth, missing nine straight over a span of 4:23.

Brooklyn was aggressive against Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee offense early, forcing seven first-quarter turnovers and 12 in the first half. Antetokounmpo had the same number of field goals and turnovers in the first quarter (2), and the Nets turned that defense into offense, using a 17-2 run to build a 15-point advantage.

Bridges had 18 points, Johnson had 15 and six rebounds and Dinwiddie scored 13 and had six assists in the first half, helping Brooklyn take a 62-52 lead at halftime.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Made just 4 of 12 free throws (33.3%). … Milwaukee’s win streak is the longest in the NBA this season and the fourth-longest in team history. Brooklyn has the second-longest win streak this season (12, Dec. 7-Jan. 2).

Nets: Forward Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) missed his third straight game, and guard Edmond Sumner (personal) and forward Yuta Watanabe (back tightness) were also unavailable.

UP NEXT Milwaukee: Host Orlando on Wednesday

Brooklyn: At Knicks on Wednesday

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Deaths in Sheboygan County home were murder-suicide, deputies say
Taylor Schabusiness, wearing handcuffs, strikes at her defense attorney, Quinn Jolly, during a...
Schabusiness gets new public defender after attacking lawyer
Cause under investigation
Fire causes $500,000 in damage to buses at Aspiro in Green Bay
School lockdown generic photo.
911 call turns fire drill at Xavier High School into shelter-in-place order
Dangerous wintry mix is on the way
ICY RAIN & WET SNOW ON MONDAY, WINTER ALERTS IN EFFECT

Latest News

Green Bay's bid for back-to-back wins for the first time in more than a year came up short...
Green Bay’s Season Ends, Coaching Search Next
Marquette guard Tyler Kolek, left, and guard Stevie Mitchell, right, embrace after defeating...
#6 Marquette Clinches Big East Crown
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) breaths out as he warms up before an NFL...
Rodgers Watch Continues
Marquette's Kam Jones, shoots against Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, obscured, during the first...
Marquette soars to #6 in AP poll, highest ranking in 45 years