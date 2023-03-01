Fond du Lac man arrested for possession of child pornography

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A 28-year-old Fond du Lac man is jailed potentially facing charges of possession of child pornography.

Fond du Lac police say they received a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children about the possession or distribution of sexually explicit videos involving prepubescent children.

The man was arrested Tuesday, exactly 5 months after a search warrant was executed at a home on S. Main St. and several electronic devices were seized. A search of the devices found “complete” and “numerous” videos and images of child pornography involving pubescent and prepubescent girls.

The case is now in the hands of the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office. The man isn’t formally charged so he hasn’t been publicly identified. If he’s charged with Possession of Child Pornography, it’s a felony that carries up to 25 years in prison.

