Children in hospital receive teddy bears donated at Gamblers hockey game

Over 5,600 stuffed animals were tossed on the ice after the Gamblers' first goal Saturday
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teddy bear can be a security blanket for a child in a time of need. Pediatric patients at Aurora BayCare in Green Bay received their own teddy bears thanks to the Green Bay Gamblers and hockey fans.

The team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss was this past Saturday. Over 5,600 stuffed bears were thrown onto the ice after Matthew DiMarsico scored the team’s first goal in the first period.

A number of Gamblers players delivered teddy bears to the hospital Tuesday.

Dr. Donald Beno, a pediatrician, expressed his gratitude for everyone who took part in the event.

“It’s certainly a wonderful aspect of society that people are willing to donate their time and effort and money to allow children to have something positive in their life,” Dr. Beno said.

Since the Teddy Bear Toss started in 2000, the team has delivered more than 100,000 teddy bears to pediatric patients and other charitable organizations throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Deaths in Sheboygan County home were murder-suicide, deputies say
Taylor Schabusiness, wearing handcuffs, strikes at her defense attorney, Quinn Jolly, during a...
Schabusiness gets new public defender after attacking lawyer
Cause under investigation
Fire causes $500,000 in damage to buses at Aspiro in Green Bay
School lockdown generic photo.
911 call turns fire drill at Xavier High School into shelter-in-place order
Dangerous wintry mix is on the way
ICY RAIN & WET SNOW ON MONDAY, WINTER ALERTS IN EFFECT

Latest News

Green Bay Gamblers hockey players deliver stuffed animals donated by fans during the Teddy Bear...
Green Bay Gamblers deliver teddy bears to children in hospital
Pedro Santiago-Marquez at his murder trial in Green Bay
Man accused of burning corpse testifies against man accused of the murder
Pedro Santiago-Marquez at his murder trial in Green Bay
Man accused of burning body testifies for the prosecution in Green Bay murder
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (WBAY file photo)
Outagamie County Executive’s absences scrutinized