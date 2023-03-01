Children in hospital receive teddy bears donated at Gamblers hockey game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teddy bear can be a security blanket for a child in a time of need. Pediatric patients at Aurora BayCare in Green Bay received their own teddy bears thanks to the Green Bay Gamblers and hockey fans.

The team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss was this past Saturday. Over 5,600 stuffed bears were thrown onto the ice after Matthew DiMarsico scored the team’s first goal in the first period.

A number of Gamblers players delivered teddy bears to the hospital Tuesday.

Dr. Donald Beno, a pediatrician, expressed his gratitude for everyone who took part in the event.

“It’s certainly a wonderful aspect of society that people are willing to donate their time and effort and money to allow children to have something positive in their life,” Dr. Beno said.

Since the Teddy Bear Toss started in 2000, the team has delivered more than 100,000 teddy bears to pediatric patients and other charitable organizations throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

