Brown County Showcase of Homes this weekend

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Showcase of Homes takes place this weekend. More than 20 newly built or renovated homes are on display.

The homes feature unique designs, often custom-built for the homeowner.

Builders say there’s something for everyone in the showcase, making it a great way to get ideas for your next home project.

“The showcase of homes appeals to everyone. You can get ideas for decorating, furniture ideas. How do paint colors look? Flooring ideas. So whether you’re doing a small remodel, a little refresh to your current home, there’s always ideas,” Andy Selner of Alair Homes said.

The Showcase of Homes is Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The showcase continues next week on Thursday and Friday, March 9 and 10, from 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (the three remodel homes are only open March 11 and 12).

On Thursday and Friday, children 16 and under get in free.

Get more details on the Brown County Homebuilder Association website.

This year's tour features 24 new homes and 3 renovated homes

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.