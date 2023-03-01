Aaron Rodgers hopes to have decision “sooner rather than later”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, days after emerging from his darkness retreat, says he hopes to make a decision on his future “sooner rather than later.”

The four-time MVP said in an interview on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast released Wednesday that it’s best for everyone to have a decision soon.

Rodgers said he feels good about upcoming conversations and doesn’t “want to drag anybody around” in deciding on a potential 19th season. He also said he contemplated answers to a lot of questions and insecurities about retirement -- how he would spend his free time, where he would live, and “How would I fill the competitive hole in my heart? I’ve played sports since I was 6 years old.”

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday he hopes Rodgers lets him know a decision before free agency starts in under two weeks. He said all options are on the table. Whether Rodgers returns, retires, or desires to be traded, it will have large cap ramifications for the team.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.