SUNSHINE RETURNS TODAY, BUT MORE SNOW INTO TOMORROW

Even though our winter storm is gone, many of our lesser traveled roads are still messy. It’s taking a while to clean up after yesterday’s snow, ice and rain. It hasn’t helped that recent brine to treat the roads has been washed away. However, as road crews continue to work hard, and temperatures climb above freezing, our road conditions will greatly improve as the day wears on.

Sunshine returns to northeast Wisconsin today, as we get a short break in the active weather. Temperatures will slowly rise into the upper-half of the 30s, with some spots hitting 40 degrees. However, a brisk west-southwest wind will keep our wind chills in the 20s. Look for clouds to sweep back into the area by sunset.

Those clouds are a sign of our next weathermaker... It’s a “clipper” storm system, which will bring us occasional light snow tonight and through tomorrow. A coating of snow is possible tonight, with up to 2″ of snow possible through your Wednesday. While the midweek snow won’t be as heavy as our last storm, it will be enough to create more slippery travel across the area.

We’re also watching another storm system that will pass through the region on Friday. Right now, it looks like it’s aiming towards the Ohio Valley. There is a chance we may get brushed by more snow, especially southeast of Green Bay. However, this weathermaker’s track is uncertain this far in advance. We’ll update the forecast as we get more information...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Slippery morning travel. Bright sunshine, with some clouds late. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Snow showers... A coating is possible. LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Periods of snow. Some afternoon wintry mix? Up to 2″ of snow is possible. HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Flakes possible to the southeast. HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Less wind. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. Flakes at night. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix. HIGH: 38

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.