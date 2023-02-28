SLICK ROADS OVERNIGHT... SUNSHINE RETURNS TUESDAY

The snow ended earlier in the evening with most areas from Green Bay northward receiving 5-9″ of snow... locally higher totals have been reported. Areas south saw 1″ or more of rain. Icy roads are possible area-wide as temperatures slip into the mid 20s. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the night, but the sun returns Tuesday.

Afternoon temperatures will rebound back into the upper half of the 30s. Skies will turn mostly sunny for the afternoon, but the cloud cover will return over the course of the evening. We’ll have a chance of scattered snow showers on Wednesday... mainly across northern areas. The system doesn’t look too strong, but a 1-3″ snowfall is possible with highs in the low/mid 30s.

Thursday should be quiet but colder with highs staying closer to 30 degrees. Although the forecast across Northeast Wisconsin is dry on Friday for now... we are watching a bigger storm system which should pass to our south. If it shifts a little bit to the north, we may add some snow chances to southern areas on Friday. The weekend looks dry and relatively mild with highs back in the upper half of the 30s.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: W/SW 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NE 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy... partial clearing by sunrise. Not as windy. LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Skies turn mostly sunny. A little milder. More clouds arrive late. HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers... some mix SOUTH. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Sunshine with more clouds near the lakeshore. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 29 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Blustery with mostly cloudy skies. Snow showers pass south. HIGH: 32 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy but milder. HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Milder with mostly cloudy skies. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Cloudy with a spotty wintry mix developing. HIGH: 39

