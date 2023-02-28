Scammer sends “Mystery Shopper” check to the Appleton Police Department

A police captain received a Mystery Shopper scam which was mailed to the Appleton Police...
A police captain received a Mystery Shopper scam which was mailed to the Appleton Police Department address(Appleton Police Department via Facebook)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - When you commit a scam by mail, it pays to double-check the address.

An Appleton police captain received a fraudulent check, which he immediately recognized was a scam. The package was mailed to him at the police department.

The package included a check for $2,500 with directions. In the Mystery Shopper scam, the target deposits the check in their personal banking account and receives a list of things to purchase, including gift cards, which are then transferred to the scammer. In exchange, the shopper is promised part of the check as payment.

The victim thinks they’re making money, but the check bounces. They’re now responsible for the money they spent on the gift cards, which are no longer useable because the scammers have emptied the funds, plus any bank fees.

The Appleton Police Department wrote, “While we are befuddled yet mildly amused by the brazenness of a scammer to target us here at the Appleton Police Department, this incident does serve as a good reminder to always stay vigilant and help lookout for vulnerable friends, neighbors, and family members.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Deaths in Sheboygan County home were murder-suicide, deputies say
Taylor Schabusiness, wearing handcuffs, strikes at her defense attorney, Quinn Jolly, during a...
Schabusiness gets new public defender after attacking lawyer
Dangerous wintry mix is on the way
ICY RAIN & WET SNOW ON MONDAY, WINTER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Cause under investigation
Fire causes $500,000 in damage to buses at Aspiro in Green Bay
A boy is dead and another child is injured after a shooting Sunday during a child's birthday...
12-year-old shot, killed at birthday party in Wisconsin

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers looks over artist's concepts for the National Railroad Museum expansion
Gov. Evers tours National Railroad Museum
Cause under investigation
Fire causes $500,000 in damage to buses at Aspiro in Green Bay
Gov. Tony Evers (far right) visits the National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon
Gov. Evers visits Railroad Museum to promote $4B in state building projects
School lockdown generic photo.
911 call turns fire drill at Xavier High School into shelter-in-place order