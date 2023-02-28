Rodgers Watch Continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WBAY) - The wait continues. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst telling reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday that he has not had any conversations with Aaron Rodgers since their end of season discussions over a month ago, but they have exchanged some texts.

The 4-time MVP apparently is still mulling over his options, while the GM said all options are on the table. If Rodgers returns, the team will restructure his contract. But whether Rodgers returns, retires, or desires to be traded, it will have large cap ramifications for the team. Yet Gutekunst maintains it is still business as usual.

“We are going through our process as normal. Obviously free agency is coming up here, and that is an important part of what we’re doing so it would be nice to have some answers before then,” Gutekunst said Tuesday. “Until we have any conversations we are still in a good spot. Our feelings haven’t changed about Aaron, but we need to have some of those conversations about our team, where it’s going, where he’s at before we go forward.”

The GM once again expressed confidence that Jordan Love is ready to take over should that be necessary. “I think he is ready to play and I think he is ready to be an NFL starting quarterback,” Gutekunst said of his 2020 first round draft pick. “He’s worked really hard; he’s shown a lot of progression and I know he’s really eager to have that. And I think that is the next step in his progression is to play.”

#Packers Brian Gutekunst told local reporters Aaron Rodgers has not informed the team whether not he intends to keep playing, have not had lengthy talks with 12 since the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/5R46retwao — Eric Boynton (@ericboynton) February 28, 2023

So the next step in Rodgers watch is for a decision. Last year, Rodgers announced he was returning on March 8th, so a similar script could be in the offing. Whenever it is, Gutekunst claims the wait is not fatiguing.

“No, I think it’s part of my job and obviously this is a big topic that our fans and people want to know about. At the same time, certainly there are other discussions we would love to have. But it doesn’t fatigue me but it’s been pretty constant for a long time now.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.