From rain to ice in the Fox Valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The snow and rain have let up. It was bad earlier. Roads have been slick. Crashes are reported across our viewing area.

There’s still a lot of ice on the roads, especially the side streets as we drive around.

But Monday night the highway department was still hard at work, although it’s been a long day.

“It’s just been slippery. Just be careful getting around. This is my little car over here. It’s front-wheel drive, the best I can recommend if you can’t get all-wheel drive. Just be careful out there,” Brandon Steinberg from Grand Chute advised.

As rain turned to snow and back to sleet. the effort to maintain the roads was a big job on Monday. Drivers struggled to pass through a lot of slush, which was also freezing up.

In downtown Appleton, city workers attempted to salt sidewalks and areas around parking ramps. Others found themselves using a shovel to break up the ice on their driveway.

“I looked at the forecast, and I didn’t expect this. It said snow flurries, but this is far from flurries at this point,” Jerry Smith of Appleton said.

On Interstate 41 near Prospect Ave., one driver lost control, crashing in the northbound lanes. This was one of many crashes since early Monday morning.

Drivers found themselves crawling along.

“You have to be careful over bridges, too,” Smith said. “Black ice and things like that. You can do a complete turnaround. So, you really have to be cautious.”

The latest round of winter weather coming after multiple storms last week is causing some people to feel fatigued.

Steinberg admits he’s kind of fed up right now. “Yeah. It is how it is. Me and my roomies, it would be nice to have a snowball fight or something like that, kind of enjoy the winter the best you can, but yeah, I’m definitely excited for spring here.”

Roads are improving, but if you’re prone to slips, be especially careful in parking lots and on sidewalks right now. The ice is still really bad on untreated surfaces.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s tonight, making wet roads more slippery, especially if untreated

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.