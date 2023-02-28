METEOROLOGICAL SPRING STARTS WEDNESDAY... BUT IT COMES IN WITH SNOW

Today’s weather is a sharp contrast from what we had yesterday. We’ll have abundant sunshine this afternoon with highs around 40° area wide. Snow will continue to melt... but more is on the way for Wednesday, the start of meteorological spring.

Our next weather maker could produce anywhere from a coating to 4″ of snow from late tonight through Wednesday. There will be some wet roads again and some slick spots across the region. This system isn’t going to be a big as the one we just had on Monday. Highs Wednesday will be in the 30s with easterly winds developing.

We’ll get a little break on Thursday along with slightly cooler high temperatures in the lower 30s.

Another big storm system will develop across the Southern Plains midweek and head towards the Great Lakes region Friday. Earlier this week it looked like this storm would stay well to our southeast. Recent data has trended our way just a bit so we can’t totally rule out at least a little snow getting into southeastern WI. Would it affect parts of our area? It’s still early to tell but locations from Manitowoc to Sheboygan to Fond du Lac would have the highest chance if snow makes it up our way. Stay tuned.

The weekend is looking pretty quiet overall with highs in the 30s. A few flakes could fly Saturday night but they don’t appear to be a big deal at this time.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: ENE 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High clouds late. HIGH: Near 40°

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Snow showers... A coating is possible by sunrise. LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Areas of snow. A coating to up to 4″ possible by Wednesday night. HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Clouds mixed with some sun. A bit cooler. HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Flakes possible to the southeast. HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Few flakes at night? HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Seasonable. HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Cloudy with snow or a wintry mix. HIGH: 38

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.